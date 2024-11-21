Kerala: Man dies after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for ambulance battery

Two friends returning to Kerala in an ambulance with a deceased friend's body consumed leftover alcohol mixed with water meant for the vehicle's battery, leading to a tragic outcome. The incident occurred in Kumily during a stopover. Jobin (40) passed away, while Prabhu is in critical condition.

Idukki: A man died after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for an ambulance battery. The deceased is Jobin (40) of Kalluvelli Parambil in Churakulam, Upper Division, Vandiperiyar. His friend, Prabhu, who also consumed the mixture, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College. The incident took place in Kumily while they were returning from Tamil Nadu with the body of another friend.

Prathap (39), a resident of Churakulam Upper Division, Vandiperiyar, had passed away in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, due to jaundice the previous day. His friends, including Jobin and Prabhu, were among five people transporting Prathap's body back home in an ambulance. The group arrived at Kumily around 1 am, where the ambulance stopped for a tea break.

At this time, Jobin and Prabhu mixed the leftover alcohol they had from Tamil Nadu with water meant for the ambulance battery and consumed it. Soon after, they began feeling unwell and were admitted to a private hospital in Kumily. However, Jobin passed away there. Prabhu was given initial treatment and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit receiving critical care.

