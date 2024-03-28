Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 515: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Mar 28).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 515: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that will be held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 515 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-515 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read anr

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abducting minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date NIR

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH) AJR

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon