Kerala likely to get third Vande Bharat Express soon; Report

Kollam: The third Vande Bharat is set to arrive in the state shortly. The rake of the third train has reached the state. According to The Times of India, the new Vande Bharat train is set to operate between Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, and Ernakulam, in Kerala. This will benefit the commuters from both Kerala and Karnataka.

The reports stated that the train will cover Ernakulam and Bengaluru in just nine hours. However, railway authorities have yet to make an official announcement regarding the train's route and timing. Currently, Kerala is served by two Vande Bharat trains: one from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the other from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore.