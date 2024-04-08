Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala likely to get third Vande Bharat Express soon; Report

    According to The Times of India, the new Vande Bharat train is set to operate between Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, and Ernakulam, in Kerala. . Due to space restrictions in Ernakulam, the rake is reportedly currently stationed in Kollam.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Kollam: The third Vande Bharat is set to arrive in the state shortly. The rake of the third train has reached the state. According to The Times of India, the new Vande Bharat train is set to operate between Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, and Ernakulam, in Kerala. This will benefit the commuters from both Kerala and Karnataka.

    The train coaches have also reportedly arrived at Kollam station at the same time, according to the Times of India. Due to space restrictions in Ernakulam, the rake is reportedly currently stationed in Kollam.

    The reports stated that the train will cover Ernakulam and Bengaluru in just nine hours. However, railway authorities have yet to make an official announcement regarding the train's route and timing. Currently, Kerala is served by two Vande Bharat trains: one from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the other from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
