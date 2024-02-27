Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC starts first service from Guruvayur to Coimbatore

    MLA N.K Akbar flagged off the first service of the KSRTC, which started from Guruvayur to Coimbatore today. The transport minister Ganesh Kumar emphasized that the KSRTC can save up to Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh if the services are implemented in all districts within two weeks.

    Kerala: KSRTC starts first service from Guruvayur to Coimbatore rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Thrissur: The first service of the KSRTC started from Guruvayur to Coimbatore on Tuesday. MLA N.K Akbar flagged off the bus and stated that four new KSRTC services have been officially sanctioned. The first service to Coimbatore will run via Kozhikode. RT Cluster Officer TA Ubaid, AT Asc Cluster Officer KG Sunil, Inspectors AG Sajitha, KA Narayanan, and Superintendent Rajini were present at the flag-off ceremony.

    Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that approximately 836 buses belonging to KSRTC are currently stationed in the shed, awaiting deployment. Of these, 80 buses are slated for immediate activation. Reflecting on his tenure as a minister in 2001, he noted a fleet of 600 buses at Kattappuram. With the operationalization of these 836 buses, revenue collection will increase. Furthermore, Ganesh Kumar stated that KSRTC has initiated the process of route rationalization for ordinary services in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

    The minister stated that the services will next start in Kollam district. The minister emphasized that the KSRTC can save up to Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh if the services are implemented in all districts within two weeks. Simultaneously, the implementation of route rationalization in the Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to yield significant savings, to the tune of Rs. 3,29,831.03 per day.

    After KB Ganesh Kumar took charge as the Minister of Transport, the route rationalization proposal was put forward in the meetings held with unit officers of 20 units in five clusters, namely Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Neyyatinkara, Nedumangad and Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, KSRTC Managing Director and Executive Director Operations.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced anr

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Farmer organisation likely to contest for polls in Idukki, Wayanad

    Kerala: Bricks collected from Attukal Pongala offering to be used for construction of houses under LIFE mission rkn

    Kerala: Bricks collected from Attukal Pongala to be used for construction of houses under LIFE mission

    Kerala news live 27 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi in state's capital today; To inaugurate projects worth Rs 1800 cr at VSSC

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI confirms candidate on 4 seats in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI confirms candidate on 4 key Kerala seats

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced anr

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced

    Narayana Murthy wife Sudha Murty spotted checking out books in Bengaluru with Akshata Murty WATCH gcw

    Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murty spotted checking out books in Bengaluru with Akshata Murty (WATCH)

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; Meet presenters here RBA

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; meet presenters here

    India expects action against culprits who threatened our diplomats in Canada: Jaishankar gcw

    India expects action against culprits who threatened our diplomats in Canada: Jaishankar

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon