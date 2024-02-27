Kerala: KSRTC starts first service from Guruvayur to Coimbatore

MLA N.K Akbar flagged off the first service of the KSRTC, which started from Guruvayur to Coimbatore today. The transport minister Ganesh Kumar emphasized that the KSRTC can save up to Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh if the services are implemented in all districts within two weeks.

Thrissur: The first service of the KSRTC started from Guruvayur to Coimbatore on Tuesday. MLA N.K Akbar flagged off the bus and stated that four new KSRTC services have been officially sanctioned. The first service to Coimbatore will run via Kozhikode. RT Cluster Officer TA Ubaid, AT Asc Cluster Officer KG Sunil, Inspectors AG Sajitha, KA Narayanan, and Superintendent Rajini were present at the flag-off ceremony.

Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that approximately 836 buses belonging to KSRTC are currently stationed in the shed, awaiting deployment. Of these, 80 buses are slated for immediate activation. Reflecting on his tenure as a minister in 2001, he noted a fleet of 600 buses at Kattappuram. With the operationalization of these 836 buses, revenue collection will increase. Furthermore, Ganesh Kumar stated that KSRTC has initiated the process of route rationalization for ordinary services in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

The minister stated that the services will next start in Kollam district. The minister emphasized that the KSRTC can save up to Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh if the services are implemented in all districts within two weeks. Simultaneously, the implementation of route rationalization in the Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to yield significant savings, to the tune of Rs. 3,29,831.03 per day.

After KB Ganesh Kumar took charge as the Minister of Transport, the route rationalization proposal was put forward in the meetings held with unit officers of 20 units in five clusters, namely Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Neyyatinkara, Nedumangad and Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, KSRTC Managing Director and Executive Director Operations.