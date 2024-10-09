Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

An investigation into the electrocution death of 19-year-old Mohammed Rijas near a riverside in Kuttikattoor has revealed negligence by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The report from the Electrical Inspectorate identified the carelessness of three employees, including an overseer, as the cause of the accident.

Kozhikode: The investigation report into the death of a 19-year-old due to electrocution near a riverside in Kuttikkattoor has attributed the incident to the negligence of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The report from the Electrical Inspectorate indicates that the carelessness of three employees, including an overseer, led to the fatal accident. Based on the findings of the investigation, the family of the deceased, Mohammed Rijas, has demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Mohammed Rijas tragically died on May 20 when he was electrocuted while standing near a riverside in Kuttikattoor to avoid getting wet in the rain. The shock came from a pole in front of a shop. According to the allegations, the shop owner had previously informed KSEB officials about the presence of electricity flowing through the pole, but the issue was never resolved. The Electrical Inspectorate's investigation confirmed these claims, revealing that a fault in the insulation of the service wire to the shop caused electricity to flow from the shop's metal sheet to the iron pole, leading to Rijas' fatal electrocution.

It is the responsibility of KSEB to ensure the safety of the service lines in the vicinity of the consumer’s premises. The investigation report highlights KSEB’s failure to identify and rectify the fault in the service line, despite complaints from the consumer. Although the complaint about the electric shock from the pole was registered with the KSEB office, the linemen, Aziz, Gopinathan, and overseer Vinod Kumar, showed negligence in addressing the issue, according to the report.

With KSEB's negligence clearly established, the action committee is preparing to launch a protest demanding at least Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family. In connection with Rijaz's death, the police have filed a charge sheet in the Kunnamangalam court based on the complaint submitted by KSEB. Two linemen and another employee have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



