Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    An investigation into the electrocution death of 19-year-old Mohammed Rijas near a riverside in Kuttikattoor has revealed negligence by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The report from the Electrical Inspectorate identified the carelessness of three employees, including an overseer, as the cause of the accident.

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The investigation report into the death of a 19-year-old due to electrocution near a riverside in Kuttikkattoor has attributed the incident to the negligence of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The report from the Electrical Inspectorate indicates that the carelessness of three employees, including an overseer, led to the fatal accident. Based on the findings of the investigation, the family of the deceased, Mohammed Rijas, has demanded immediate action against those responsible.

    Mohammed Rijas tragically died on May 20 when he was electrocuted while standing near a riverside in Kuttikattoor to avoid getting wet in the rain. The shock came from a pole in front of a shop. According to the allegations, the shop owner had previously informed KSEB officials about the presence of electricity flowing through the pole, but the issue was never resolved. The Electrical Inspectorate's investigation confirmed these claims, revealing that a fault in the insulation of the service wire to the shop caused electricity to flow from the shop's metal sheet to the iron pole, leading to Rijas' fatal electrocution.

    It is the responsibility of KSEB to ensure the safety of the service lines in the vicinity of the consumer’s premises. The investigation report highlights KSEB’s failure to identify and rectify the fault in the service line, despite complaints from the consumer. Although the complaint about the electric shock from the pole was registered with the KSEB office, the linemen, Aziz, Gopinathan, and overseer Vinod Kumar, showed negligence in addressing the issue, according to the report.

    With KSEB's negligence clearly established, the action committee is preparing to launch a protest demanding at least Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family. In connection with Rijaz's death, the police have filed a charge sheet in the Kunnamangalam court based on the complaint submitted by KSEB. Two linemen and another employee have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket dmn

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan anr

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

    PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly with DMK shawl, threatens to disclose details of CM Vijayan's US trip dmn

    PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly with DMK shawl, threatens to disclose details of CM Vijayan's US trip

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    Recent Stories

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar snt

    Surprised at your decision to retire: Sports Minister Mandaviya in letter to iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week ATG

    6 must-watch films, web series releasing on OTT this week

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments NTI

    Understanding frequent urination: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired By Samantha Ruth Prabhu RBA

    Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon