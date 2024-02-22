Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check

    The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)  has issued important guidelines to temples and places of worship as the state enters the festival season.

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board( KSEB) has issued important guidelines to temples and places of worship as the state enters the festival season. The KSEB's warning highlights the dangers of electricity touching power lines during festival-related activities such as parades, lanterns, and arches. The notice emphasizes the precautions that need to be taken to avoid such incidents.

    The notification of KSEB is as follows:

    Electricity accidents involving power lines are on the rise during festival-related events, including the use of lanterns and arches in various places of worship. Unfortunately, these incidents have even led to the loss of life in recent times. Despite instructions to maintain a safe distance from power lines, these guidelines are often overlooked. To prevent such accidents, it is essential to make the necessary arrangements in advance by submitting applications to the respective section offices for the arrangement of power lines. These applications should include details such as the number of knots, height, and the intended route to be taken. It is the responsibility of the in-charge of places of worship to collect and submit these applications for the entire festival period to the section offices. Furthermore, the height and routes specified in the applications must remain unchanged to ensure safety.

    Many customers at the festival site and nearby areas are experiencing power outages when construction, lighting, and arching related to a place of worship disrupt the power supply and disconnect the lines, especially at night. Due to this, the employees feel a lot of pressure from the people. Providing accurate information in advance can minimize power outages and avoid accidents. The people will be able to avoid the inconvenience caused by power outages if the gridlock is fixed during the daytime.

    Similarly, accidents due to the use of electric lamps without following safety precautions are also increasing. The Chief Safety Commissioner of the Electricity Board informed that the precautionary instructions issued by the Electricity Board should be strictly followed to avoid such accidents.


     

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody rkn

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

    Kerala news live 22 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody rkn

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody

    Explained How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word vkp

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon