    Kerala: Kozhikode Light Metro to resume soon; KMRL to prepare mobility plan

    After a while, the Kozhikode Light Metro will resume its work soon. A high-level meeting discussed to creation of a mobility strategy under the direction of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Kozhikode Light Metro discussions have resumed after a while. A high-level meeting in Kozhikode resolved to create a mobility strategy under the direction of Loknath Behera's Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). For the initial phase of the light metro, the Meenchanda-Ramanattukara and Beach-Medical College lines are under consideration. While the project was revisited during the first Pinarayi government, it was not significantly advanced from its beginnings during the UDF government.

    Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher

    The current routes under discussion are Meenchanda-Ramanattukara and Beach-Medical College, while the original concept was to head from Medical College to Meenchanda. The light metro project reached a stall in its initial phase for several reasons, including financial strain. The high-level meeting in Kozhikode, however, decided not to take these issues up at this time and to move forward with the project, preparing the DPR. The DPR preparation for the project falls under the purview of Kochi Metro.

    The members of the panel acknowledged that Kozhikode City, which is constantly suffering from extreme traffic congestion, needs alternate forms of transportation like the metro. Every day, around one lakh vehicles enter Kozhikode city, according to District Police Chief Rajpal Meena. 167 people died in accidents in just the previous year. In addition to Mayor Beena Philip, Ministers PA Muhammad Riyas and AK Saseendran took part in the discussion that took place in the Collectorate Conference Hall last day.

    Kozhikode Light Metro is a proposed Light Metro system for the city of Kozhikode (Calicut), in India. In 2010, the State government explored the possibility of implementing a metro rail project for Kozhikode city and its suburbs. The proposal was to have a corridor connecting Meenchanda to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital through the heart of the city.

