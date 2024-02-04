Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher

Central University of Kerala's temporary teacher Ramanand told Asianet News that ever since he exposed a bribery case, there have been attempts to remove him from the post of teacher and his salary has been withheld by the University.

Kasaragod: Ramanand, who filed a bribery complaint, told Asianet News that there was an attempt to prevent him from being appointed as a temporary teacher in the social work department of the Central University of Kerala in Periya, Kasaragod. He also alleged that the interview list was published without even a waiting list. Professor AK Mohanan was arrested after he filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department.

On January 10, Professor AK Mohanan of the Central University Social Work Department was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. He took a bribe from temporary teacher Ramanand for further appointment.

Mohanan was suspended after being remanded in the bribery case. Ramanand alleged that there were attempts to remove him from the temporary teacher interview rank list held later by the social work department. He alleged that a waiting list is published for all interviews for temporary teacher appointments and it was for this purpose that the waiting list was not put up only for the interview he attended.

It is alleged that retaliatory action is being taken by the university authorities after filing a case in vigilance. Ramanand said that the university has withheld his salary for December and till January 11. Asianet News contacted Central University authorities but they refused to comment on the matter.