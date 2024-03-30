Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala : Kozhikode court acquits three RSS workers in murder of madrasa teacher

    A court in Kasargod acquitted three RSS volunteers, Nitinkumar, Ajesh, and Akhilesh, of the murder of 34-year-old Madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi. The verdict was issued by District and Sessions Judge Kasargod K K Balakrishnan.

     

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kozhikode court has acquitted three RSS workers in the murder case of madrasa teacher today. Nitin Kumar, Ajesh and AKhilesh were accused of killing Mohammed Riyas, a 34-year-old Madrasa teacher.

    The verdict was passed by District and Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan in Kasaragod. The incident relates to the case took place in March 20,2017 when Riyas Moulavi was allegedly murdered in Old Juma Masjid by RSS workers.

    The police initially arrested three individuals in connection with the murder. A charge sheet was filed within 90 days of the murder including evidence collected from the crime scene. The accused were charged under variois sections of the Indian Penal Code including house trepass, murder, promopting enmity on the grounds of religion, defing a place of worship and common intension.

    Despite the thorough investigation and strong evidence presented by the prosecution, the accused have been acquitted. The family of the victim expressed profound dismay at the verdict.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
