    Kerala: Kochi metro to operate services on April 21 early for UPSC candidates

    The Kochi Metro service will start at 7 am from the Aluva and Thrippunithura terminal stations for UPSC candidates.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kochi Metro will run a special service on April 21 for UPSC exam candidates. The metro service will start at 7 am on Sunday. The services have been extended due to the Naval Academy (I) and Combined Defense Services (I) examinations of the UPSC National Defense Academy. 

    At present, Kochi Metro starts services at 7:30 am on Sundays. The metro will start the service earlier than usual so that the candidates can reach the exam center on time. The service will start at 7 am from the Aluva and Thrippunithura terminal stations. 

    Water Metro to Fort Kochi will begin on April 21.

    The Kochi Water Metro will start service to Fort Kochi on April 21. The terminal's construction has been completed and the Cochin Shipyard has handed over the fourteenth boat. The operations will begin from the Fort Kochi terminal when the trial run and ticketing system are completed.

    The ticket from High Court Junction Terminal to Fort Kochi is Rs 40. The metro has announced that the service will run at 20 to 30 minute intervals along the High Court Junction-Fort Kochi route. 


     

