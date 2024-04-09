Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 6 districts of the state today

    The IMD stated that the summer rains will reach all the districts of the state by April 12. At the same time, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today due to rising temperature. The maximum temperature in the state reached 41 degrees in Palakkad district.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted summer rains in six districts of the state today including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam. The IMD stated that the summer rains will reach all the districts of the state by April 12.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.4-meter high waves and storm surges in the Kerala coastal areas till 11:30 today as part of the black sea phenomenon. The authorities have warned the residents and fishermen to stay alert during this time.

    The warning stated that the safety of the fishing equipment should be ensured and trips to the beach should be completely avoided.

    At the same time, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today. The maximum temperature in the state reached 41 degrees in Palakkad district,39 degrees in Kollam, and 28 degrees in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience high temperatures in the coming days.

