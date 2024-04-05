Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains across the state in next 5 days

    The IMD stated that seven districts will receive light rain including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki today.

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains across the state in next 5 days rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer rains across the state in next 5 days. The IMD stated that seven districts will receive light rain including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki today.

    These districts will continue to experience light rain tommorrow other districts including Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod tomorrow. Furthermore, rain is predicted across the state till April 9.

    Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the state due to high temperatures. Kollam and Palakkad districts may experience temperatures reaching upto 40 degress. Other districts such as Thrissur, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur may experience temperatures upto 38 degrees while Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts may experience temperatures of uptp 36 degrees. 

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations anr

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused rkn

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves one dead in Kannur; one critical

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations anr

    Kerala: Malappuram reports over 2000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations

    Bull's road rage in Bengaluru caught on camera: Truck driver's timely brake saves biker's life (WATCH) vkp

    Bull's road rage in Bengaluru caught on camera: Truck driver's timely brake saves biker's life (WATCH)

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    No Entry 2: THESE 3 ladies have been finalised as lead actresses RKK

    No Entry 2: THESE 3 ladies have been finalised as lead actresses

    Sending sunlight back to space! US scientists' 'secret' test to combat global warming, cool Earth explained snt

    Sending sunlight back to space! US scientists' 'secret' test to combat global warming, cool Earth explained

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon