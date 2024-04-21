Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days

The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain in Kerala for the next 5 days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the Kollam and Thrissur districts is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of rain in Kerala for the next 5 days. The IMD predicted that the rain would arrive except Palakkad and Kasaragod districts.

A high-temperature warning has been issued in the state, prompting a yellow alert. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the Kollam and Thrissur districts is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, while in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts, it will reach 38 degrees Celsius from today until April 25, which is 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal.

These districts, excluding the hilly areas, are likely to experience hot and humid weather due to the high temperature and humid air.

