    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days

    The IMD stated that rain will likely occur in all districts of the state for the next 3 days. The IMD also stated that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy summer rains for the next 3 days in the state. The IMD stated that the rain will likely occur in all districts of the state. There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala today.

    Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted in seven districts of the state on April 22 including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    The Palakkad district will experience a maximum temperature of 39°C, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will experience a maximum temperature of 37°C and Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts will experience a maximum temperature of 36°C from April 19 to April 23.

    The IMD has issued a safety warning during lightning and thunder:

    – Immediately move inside a safe building at the first sign of lightning. Staying in open areas increases the chance of being struck by lightning.

    – Keep windows and doors closed and stay away from doors and windows during periods of strong wind and lightning. Stay inside the building and try not to touch the wall or floor as much as possible.

    – Unplug household appliances. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

    - Avoid using the telephone during thunderstorms. It is okay to use a mobile phone.

    – Children should avoid playing outdoors and on terraces if the weather is cloudy.

