Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 8 districts as temperatures rise in the state. A yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

The IMD stated that the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 38 degrees Celsius, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts will rise to 37 degrees Celsius; and Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts will rise to 36 degrees Celsius. The department issued a warning stating that hot and humid weather conditions are expected today in these districts, excluding hilly areas.

Things to keep in mind before going out:

Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol and caffeinated beverages.

Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

Use footwear, an umbrella, or a hat when going out.

Consume fruits, vegetables, and ORS solutions.

Ensure fire safety in markets, buildings, and waste centers.

Prevent forest fires and follow forest department instructions.

Ensure water availability in schools and examination halls.

Avoid exposing children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals to direct sunlight.

Provide safety measures for food delivery operators and personnel on duty.



