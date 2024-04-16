Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts amid soaring temperature

    Thrissur and Palakkad districts recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius while Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius today.

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts amid soaring temperature rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning in the state. A yellow alert has been declared in 11 districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Wayanad. The temperature will rise in Palakkad and Thrissur up to 40 degrees. Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts will rise the temperature up to 38 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts will rise to 37 degrees Celsius.

    Thrissur and Palakkad districts recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius today.  Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius; Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and Alappuzha and Malappuram districts recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius today.

    * Avoid direct exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm.
    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.
    * Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.
    * Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.
    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.
    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Encourage the use of ORS solution, Sambharam, etc.
    * Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places like markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centers (dumping yards). Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who live near them and run establishments should be especially careful.
    * There is a possibility of forest fire spreading in the event of excessive heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.
    * Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. Water availability should also be ensured in the examination halls during the examination period.
    * School authorities and parents should pay special attention to students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.
    * Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keeping other domestic animals tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.
    * Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
    * Measures should be taken to use water without wastage and store maximum water during rainy days. Always keep a small bottle of drinking water handy to prevent dehydration.
    * If you feel uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.
    * Heed and obeyed the official warnings of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank rkn

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow anr

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru residents flood social media with memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall vkp

    Bengaluru residents express plight through memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall

    UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services exams, sends strong message to others anr

    UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services exams, sends strong message to others

    Cricket Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial osf

    Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; casualties in Oman

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; 18 dead in Oman (WATCH)

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far RBA

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon