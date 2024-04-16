Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts amid soaring temperature

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning in the state. A yellow alert has been declared in 11 districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Wayanad. The temperature will rise in Palakkad and Thrissur up to 40 degrees. Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts will rise the temperature up to 38 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts will rise to 37 degrees Celsius.

Thrissur and Palakkad districts recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius today. Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius; Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kasaragod districts recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and Alappuzha and Malappuram districts recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius today.

* Avoid direct exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm.

* Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

* Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

* Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

* Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

* Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Encourage the use of ORS solution, Sambharam, etc.

* Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places like markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centers (dumping yards). Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who live near them and run establishments should be especially careful.

* There is a possibility of forest fire spreading in the event of excessive heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.

* Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. Water availability should also be ensured in the examination halls during the examination period.

* School authorities and parents should pay special attention to students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.

* Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keeping other domestic animals tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.

* Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

* Measures should be taken to use water without wastage and store maximum water during rainy days. Always keep a small bottle of drinking water handy to prevent dehydration.

* If you feel uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.

* Heed and obeyed the official warnings of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority.