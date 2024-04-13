Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD issues warning of extreme heat in the state today

    The India Meteorological Department  stated that the temperature will range from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in districts except Idukki and Wayanad

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extreme heat in the state today. The temperature will range from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in districts except Idukki and Wayanad. The severe heat will continue in Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Meanwhile, some parts of the state will experience widespread summer rains.

    The state received heavy rainfall in some parts of the state last day. Due to heavy rains. waterlogged in some areas.  The hilly region of Kollam district also received rain. The other districts including Kozhikode Mukkam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts received moderate rain.

    The IMD stated that the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha will continue to rain in the coming days.  According to the IMD, wind gusts of up to 40 kmph are likely in these districts. It rained in some districts last night too. But the extreme heat continues in North Kerala. Last day the temperature was 39 degrees in the Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The temperature is expected to rise to 38 degrees in Kozhikode and 37 degrees in Kannur.

