    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad amid soaring temperature; yellow alert in 3 districts

    From April 29 to May 3, the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the Palakkad district amid soaring temperatures. A yellow alert has been issued in 3 districts including Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts. The IMD also stated that the temperature will rise in the state during the night. The high-temperature warning remains in place in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad.

    From April 29 to May 3, the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur.

    The maximum temperature in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while Thiruvananthapuram is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (3-5 degrees Celsius over average). These districts, except for hilly terrain, are anticipated to experience hot and humid weather from April 29 to May 3, 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
