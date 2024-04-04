Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued

    The warning also extended to the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and South Tamil Nadu.

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an alert of the possibility of high tides and rough seas in the state today. The warning also extended to the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and South Tamil Nadu.

    The rough sea conditions and strong winds experienced in recent days are attributed to the black sea phenomenon. The black sea phenomenon could result in waves measuring 0.5 to 1.2 meters high and storm surges along the Kerala coast till 11:30 today. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu coast may experience high waves and rough seas of the same magnitude.

    The fishermen and coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant against potential sea attacks, It is recommended to adhere to instructions from authorities and avoid venturing into dangerous areas. The fishing vessels should be securely moored in harbors and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is crucial. 

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of summer rains in the state today. The IMD stated that light rain is expected in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections anr

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: UDF's K Sudhakaran vs CPI(M)'s Jayarajan in Kannur rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: UDF's K Sudhakaran vs CPI(M)'s Jayarajan in Kannur

    Kerala: Electricity consumption surpasses 107.76 million units on Wednesday amid soaring temperatures rkn

    Kerala: Electricity consumption surpasses 107.76 million units on Wednesday amid soaring temperatures

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH)

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad? osf

    IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad?

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon