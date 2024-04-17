Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story'

    The High Court rejected the plea to stop the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Meanwhile, the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala screened the movie "The Kerala Story" on April 13.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Kochi: The High Court rejected the plea to stop the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. The Election Commission had informed the High Court that the screening should not be stopped for election. Following this, the High Court rejected the plea to stop the screening. 

    The commission clarified that it has previously reviewed complaints regarding pre-released biographical films of leaders and candidates, but stated that The Kerala Story does not fall under that category. The court agreed with the commission's stance and dismissed the petition.

    BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi stated on Thursday that the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' was based on a true event and that neither the LDF nor the UDF would accept it because they were "willingly or unwillingly supporting the Hamas appeasement rally" in Kozhikode.

    Meanwhile, the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala screened the movie "The Kerala Story" on April 13. The screenings were being arranged across all Kerala Catholic Youth Movement units under the diocese. 

    The Angamali St. Joseph Church screened a Manipur riots documentary amid the Kerala story controversy on Wednesday ( April 10). The screening of the documentary "Manipur Cry of the Oppressed" was started at 9:30 am.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
