    Kerala: Govt allocates only Rs 26 crore to police dept to clear arrears

    The Home Department owes approximately Rs 200 crores to fuel pump owners for fueling police vehicles across the state. The finance department sanctioned the amount after criticizing the police for spending the amount.

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has declined the request of the state police chief for an allocation of Rs 57 crore to clear the arrears. At the same time, they sanctioned only Rs 26 crores. The request was made in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, however, the allocated amount was deemed insufficient by the police department.

    The state police chief has sought the funds to settle outstanding payments, however, the government's decision fell short of expectations. Notably, the Home Department owes approximately Rs 200 crores to fuel pump owners for fueling police vehicles across the state. 

    However, the finance department decided to allocate only Rs 26 crore. The finance department sanctioned the amount after criticizing the police for spending the amount. The Finance Department has informed that this is the reason for the arrears and that the arrears without administrative permission will no longer be allowed.

