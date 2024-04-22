Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks

Despite sending notices to 19 hospitals, only Alappuzha, Pariyaram, and Palakkad district hospitals have initiated steps to clear the dues.

Thiruvananthapuram: The functioning of government hospitals in the state is in crisis as the supply of stents has stopped over three weeks. Many hospitals are downsizing to emergency surgeries only because the stocks have run out.

Due to the government's failure to address demands to settle arrears by December 23, the suppliers of surgical instruments including stents, ceased supply starting from April 1. Despite sending notices to 19 hospitals, only Alappuzha, Pariyaram, and Palakkad district hospitals have initiated steps to clear the dues.

Consequently, cath labs in the remaining 16 hospitals have been without supply for three weeks. The payment for stent distribution is facilitated through the Karunya Benevolent Fund and the Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Last month, the strike by suppliers led to an overdose crisis at Kozhikode Medical College. A meeting was convened by the superintendent with suppliers, and a decision to clear dues was made during the meeting. However, no action was taken to resume the stent supply.

