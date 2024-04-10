Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Goon hacked to death in Nedumbassery

    A goon leader identified as Vinu Vikraman was hacked to death in Kurumassery near Nedumbassery in Ernakulam on Wednesday (April 10) morning. The police have detained one and are interrogating him. 

    Kerala: Goon hacked to death in Nedumbassery anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Kochi: A gang leader was hacked to death in Kurumassery near Nedumbassery, Ernakulam on Wednesday (April 10) morning. Vinu Vikraman of Thiruthissery was killed this morning. In 2019, Vinu was the first accused in the case of killing another gang leader named Gillapi Binoy. The police suspect that Gundakudippaka is behind the murder.

    Vinu was found hacked to death at around 2 am after someone took him in an autorickshaw while he was drinking at Thirukochi bar. The murder was committed in front of a private hospital in Kurumassery. After being informed by the locals, the police reached and shifted Vinu to the hospital, however, he died. He suffered severe cuts and injuries all over his body. Vinu was the leader of a criminal gang called Athani Cityboys.

    In 2019, Gillapi Binoy, the leader of this gang, was brutally murdered. Vinu was identified as the prime suspect in this case and was initially arrested. Allegedly, Vinu, who was later released on bail, had a history of extorting money from bars through intimidation tactics. The police also suspect the gang is involved in drug trafficking. In the recent incident, Vinu confronted another group, prompting investigations into their involvement. Additionally, the individual who transported Vinu in the auto has been apprehended by the police and is currently undergoing interrogation.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Angamali St. Joseph Church screens Manipur riots documentary amid 'The Kerala Story' controversy rkn

    Kerala: Angamali St. Joseph Church screens Manipur riots documentary amid 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91 April 10 2024 Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-91 April 10 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists till May 31; details anr

    Kerala: Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists till May 31; Check details

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings rkn

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking to increase legal meetings to 5 times per week gcw

    Delhi Court dismisses Kejriwal's plea seeking to increase legal meetings to 5 times per week

    Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding: Actress talks about her marriage says, 'Never intended to keep it secret' RBA

    Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding: Actress talks about her marriage says, 'Never intended to keep it secret'

    Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham surpasses Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham in advance booking rkn

    Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham surpasses Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham in advance booking

    Kerala: Angamali St. Joseph Church screens Manipur riots documentary amid 'The Kerala Story' controversy rkn

    Kerala: Angamali St. Joseph Church screens Manipur riots documentary amid 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    Rihanna turns SEXY nun for magazine cover singer gets slammed for religious mockery RBA

    Rihanna turns SEXY 'nun' for magazine cover; singer gets slammed for ‘religious mockery'

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon