    Kerala: Gas tanker overturns in Kottarakkara; driver injured

    The police stated that the cause of the accident was that the driver fell asleep during the incident. The fire force has reached the spot and is continuing to try to fix the gas leak in the tanker.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    Kollam: A gas tanker overturned on MC Road in Kottakkara this morning. The tanker lost control and overturned on the side of the road. The driver of the tanker, Payaneer Selvam, a native of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital with injuries.

    The police stated that the cause of the accident was that the driver fell asleep during the incident. The fire force has reached the spot and is continuing to try to fix the gas leak in the tanker.

    Following the incident, traffic control was imposed on MC Road. The electricity connections were also cut in this area. The officials informed that the matter is under control and there is no need to worry. The vehicles are currently passing through the parallel road from Vettikkavala.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 8:31 AM IST
