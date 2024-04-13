Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check

The Kerala Forest Department has issued strict instructions during the Thrissur Pooram Celebration. Thrissur Pooram is one of the most famous and spectacular temple festivals in Kerala, India.

Thrissur: The forest department has issued a circular during the Thrissur Pooram celebration. The circular stated that the people should keep a distance of at least 50 meters from the elephants. Additionally, the forest department states that the elephant owners must submit the fitness certificate of their elephants to the High Court by April 15.

In response to the circular, the Elephant Owner's Association stated they would not release elephants for the Thrissur Pooram festival unless the circular was withdrawn. An emergency meeting between the elephant owners and festival organisers will held today at 1 pm.

The High Court will decide on April 17 regarding whether Ramachandran, a beloved elephant, can participate in the Thrissur Pooram. An amicus curiae will examine the elephants for health and mental issues. Elephants found to have any health or behavioral problems will not be allowed to join the festival.

Meanwhile, the kodiyettam( flag hoisting) will take place at Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady, and the other 8 temples will be on Sunday. The main pooram will be held on April 19.