Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur

    Similar incidents occurred previously at Varkala Beach and Thrissur Chavakkad Beach where floating bridges collapsed causing injuries to several people.  However, due to the sea attack warning, people were not allowed onto the bridge, preventing any serious accidents in Kannur.

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Kannur: A floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur collapsed reportedly due to rough seas on Sunday( March 31). However, the District Tourism Promotion Council has clarified that the bridge was not damaged but was intensionally released following a sea attack warning.

    Similar incidents occurred previously at Varkala Beach and Thrissur Chavakkad Beach where floating bridges collapsed causing injuries to several people. 

    The locals stated that the rough seas caused significant damage to the floating bridge. However, due to the sea attack warning, people were not allowed onto the bridge, preventing any serious accidents. The DTPC officials stated that parts of the bridge were removed to prevent further damage.

    The visitors were denied access to the bridge on Sunday evening. Around 15 anchors were released and some parts were untied and secured to the side of the bridge. According to DTPC, it came ashore in strong waves and people took the video and spread the word that the bridge had collapsed.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Kerala govt's suit over ceiling on net borrowing anr

    Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Kerala govt's suit over ceiling on net borrowing

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-763 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-763 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: BEVCO likely to increase liquor price as gallonage fee increased in the state rkn

    Kerala: BEVCO likely to increase liquor price as gallonage fee increased in the state

    Kerala: Summer rains expected in 4 districts today April 1 2024; sea storms in coastal areas likely to continue anr

    Kerala: Summer rains expected in 4 districts today; sea storms in coastal areas likely to continue

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him in Jayanagar

    Why do athletes eat bananas between their games? RKK EAI

    Why do athletes eat bananas between their games?

    Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Know Janhvi Kapoor's beau net worth RBA

    Who is Shikhar Pahariya? Know Janhvi Kapoor's beau net worth

    PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India AJR

    PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon