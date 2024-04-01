Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur

Similar incidents occurred previously at Varkala Beach and Thrissur Chavakkad Beach where floating bridges collapsed causing injuries to several people. However, due to the sea attack warning, people were not allowed onto the bridge, preventing any serious accidents in Kannur.

Kannur: A floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur collapsed reportedly due to rough seas on Sunday( March 31). However, the District Tourism Promotion Council has clarified that the bridge was not damaged but was intensionally released following a sea attack warning.

Similar incidents occurred previously at Varkala Beach and Thrissur Chavakkad Beach where floating bridges collapsed causing injuries to several people.

The locals stated that the rough seas caused significant damage to the floating bridge. However, due to the sea attack warning, people were not allowed onto the bridge, preventing any serious accidents. The DTPC officials stated that parts of the bridge were removed to prevent further damage.

The visitors were denied access to the bridge on Sunday evening. Around 15 anchors were released and some parts were untied and secured to the side of the bridge. According to DTPC, it came ashore in strong waves and people took the video and spread the word that the bridge had collapsed.