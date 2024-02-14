Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kozhikode school conducts Ganapathy 'homam'; Education dept seeks report after protests

    A Ganapathy Homam was performed at the Nedumannur Lower Primary School in Kuttyadi, Kozhikode allegedly under the leadership of BJP workers. The CPI(M) protested against the ritual on Tuesday (Feb 13). The Education Department has sought a report from the AEO Kunnummal.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Dramatic scenes played out at Kuttiyadi's Nedumannur Lower Primary School on Tuesday night after a few priests were brought in by school administrators to perform "Ganapathy Homam" inside a classroom. According to reports, the puja was organised under the leadership of BJP workers. 

    The incident came to light when CPM workers and locals came to the school and disrupted the rituals. The protest ended when the Thotilpalam police reached the spot. CPM will march to the school today to protest the incident. The pooja was performed by a team led by school manager Aruna's son Rudheesh.

    They organised a "puja" to rid the school building of certain issues they believed were present, according to Thottilpalam sub-inspector in charge of law and order. School headmistress Sajitha T.K. told the media that she did not know anything about the incident. The puja has been performed as part of Navami for ages, however, not been practiced on other occasions. The school headmistress said that a complaint would be lodged with the AEO against those who trespassed, including in the school office room.

    Meanwhile, the Education Department has sought a report on the incident of Puja. The Director General of Education sought the report from AEO Office Kunnummal. The AEO is expected to submit a report to the superiors today.
     

