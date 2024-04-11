Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    It is reported that the nearby plantation has also caught fire. The two units of fire brigade from Bathery and locals are trying to douse the fire.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Sulthan Bathery: A fire broke out in Suthan Bathery forest in Wayanad today. The fire was caught in the bamboo forests that are close to the residential areas in the forest. It is reported that the nearby plantation has also caught fire. The two units of fire brigade from Bathery and locals are trying to douse the fire.

    The fire has spread to bamboo groves in the forest not far from the residential area. In the past, bamboo clumps have been known to catch fire in this region. The locals said that there were elephants in the forest.

     

    (Updating..)

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
