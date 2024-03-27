Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram

    Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan, a senior resident doctor of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital committed suicide on Tuesday (Mar 26). The suicide note stated that she was fed up with her life. 

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor Abhirami before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The suicide note of Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan (30) who committed suicide in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Mar 26) evening was recovered by the police. The senior resident doctor of the Medical College Hospital was found dead at her rented flat at PT Chacko Nagar. She is a native of Vellanadu.

    The suicide note stated that no one else was responsible for her death and that she was fed up with her life. 

    The post-mortem process will be completed and the body will be brought home soon.  The family said that they were not aware of any kind of problem she faced. The family members said that Abhirami had no particular reason to commit suicide. It is not yet clear what happened. The police are trying to collect more information from colleagues and friends and conduct an investigation. 

    Abhirami reportedly committed suicide around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. When Abhirami was unreachable by phone, her mother, Ramadevi, informed the owner of the house. Upon their arrival, they discovered Abhirami unconscious in her room after breaking through the rear windows. Abhirami was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away. She was residing as a paying guest near the medical college for three years. The preliminary assessment suggests that an overdose of anesthesia medication may have caused her death.

    Abhirami married Pratheesh Raghu, a resident of Ramankulangara, Kollam six months ago. He is also a doctor by profession. 

    The Medical College police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death and have initiated an investigation. Dr. Balakrishnan had previously completed her MBBS at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Notorious criminal Anas Perumbavoor fled country, reveals confidant to Asianet News anr

    Kerala: Notorious criminal Anas Perumbavoor fled country, reveals confidant to Asianet News

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan files complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan files complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI anr

    Oppn slams Kerala govt over Sidharthan death case, asks why there is delay in handing over documents to CBI

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today rkn

    Kerala Kalamandalam to open doors for males to learn Mohiniyattam; crucial meeting today

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal gcw

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Where is the money? Kejriwal will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says wife Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH) gcw

    'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Will Sara Ali Khan join politics? Here's what we know RBA

    Will Sara Ali Khan join politics? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon