Kerala: Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Two people died in an accident at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district today. The incident took place at Perumbavoor MC Road this morning. Eldos and his daughter Blessy, who were traveling on a bike died after being hit by a tipper lorry.

They were traveling on a Honda bike towards Angamali from their home in Kothamangalam via Perumbavoor road. Blessy, a nursing student in Coimbatore was returning to college after leave. The eyewitnesses stated that the lorry ran over them resulting in severe injuries to both.

The tiiper lorry registered under Palakkad was returning after unloading its load in Perumbavoor. the police have filed a case against the driver and taken him into custody. Eldos was an Assistant Agriculture Officer in Perumbavoor.