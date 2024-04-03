Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam

    The incident took place at Perumbavoor MC Road this morning. Eldos and his daughter Blessy, who were traveling on a bike died after being hit by a tipper lorry. 

    Kerala: Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    Ernakulam: Two people died in an accident at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district today. The incident took place at Perumbavoor MC Road this morning. Eldos and his daughter Blessy, who were traveling on a bike died after being hit by a tipper lorry. 

    They were traveling on a Honda bike towards Angamali from their home in Kothamangalam via Perumbavoor road. Blessy, a nursing student in Coimbatore was returning to college after leave. The eyewitnesses stated that the lorry ran over them resulting in severe injuries to both. 

    The tiiper lorry registered under Palakkad was returning after unloading its load in Perumbavoor. the police have filed a case against the driver and taken him into custody. Eldos was an Assistant Agriculture Officer in Perumbavoor.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    Kerala: Man arrested for beating father to death in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for beating father to death in Kasaragod

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-90 April 3 2024: Here's the winner of 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-90 April 3 2024: Here's the winner of 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts moderate rain in 4 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts moderate rain in 4 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances rkn

    Kerala: Three people, including couple, found dead in Arunachal Pradesh hotel under mysterious circumstances

    Recent Stories

    4 new flight rules you should know gcw

    4 new flight rules you should know

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film RBA

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film

    Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells court gcw

    'Trying to disintegrate AAP before Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': Team Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi HC

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook, and iPad users gcw

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook and iPad users

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon