L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

Kochi: In response to the controversy surrounding the film L2: Empuraan, producer Antony Perumbavoor spoke out, stating that correcting errors is their responsibility and emphasized that there is no reason to isolate actor Prithviraj. He clarified that the re-editing of the film was done with the consent of all involved and not under any external pressure.

'The re-editing is not out of fear or due to anyone's suggestions,' says Antony Perumbavoor

Perumbavoor told the media, "It is not about fear. We live in this society, and the decision to re-edit was made collectively. Only two minutes and a few seconds were cut from the film. This change was not due to anyone's suggestion. It was done according to our preference. I do not believe there is any disagreement among us. The re-edit was done with everyone's consent. Mohanlal sir knows the story of the film, I know, and everyone else knows. There is no reason to isolate Prithviraj Sukumaran. We have known each other for many years."

"The decision to make Empuraan was a collective one. We do not agree with the idea that Mohanlal did not know about the film. We never said he didn’t know. If there is an error in the film, it is our responsibility to correct it. Re-editing should not be considered a threat. There is no need for the issue to escalate into a controversy. The audience has received the film very happily. What we did now is what we felt was right. The re-editing was not done under any kind of pressure," he said.

L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy was released in theaters on March 27 and quickly became a massive success, entering the 50 crore club on its opening day. However, some parts of the film sparked controversy, leading to the decision to re-edit certain portions. Reports indicate that 17 parts of the film have been removed. The updated version of the film is expected to be released in theaters today.

