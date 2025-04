In a blockbuster WWE Raw from London, John Cena and Cody Rhodes ignited their WrestleMania 41 feud with a fiery exchange, culminating in Rhodes delivering a Cross Rhodes to Cena. The night also witnessed Iyo Sky dethroning Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. Additionally, GUNTHER dominated Jimmy Uso, escalating tensions ahead of WrestleMania.