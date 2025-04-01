Kerala to receive heavy rainfall across state from tomorrow, IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

Read Full Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating the likelihood of rain across all districts of Kerala starting tomorrow. Over the next 3-4 days, summer showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are expected to intensify across the state. The hilly regions are likely to receive heavier rainfall.

IMD has also forecasted that Kerala could receive above-average rainfall for April. Meanwhile, northern districts may experience higher-than-usual temperatures, while central and southern districts will witness heat levels typical for April. Additionally, IMD has warned that heatwave conditions could prevail across most states in India over the next three months.

Rainfall Forecast for the Next Four Days

April 2, 2025: Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad

April 3, 2025: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

April 4, 2025: Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

April 5, 2025: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad

A yellow alert has been declared in these districts due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. According to IMD, heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also cautioned that Kerala and Karnataka could experience landslides in some areas due to summer rains. IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra urged people to stay alert as summer showers are expected to intensify in the coming days. The current forecast suggests that heavy summer rains will continue in Kerala until April 4.

