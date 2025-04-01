Kerala: Major drug case stalls as accused secure bail and escape due to police lapse; Report

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: The trial in the high-profile drug case involving Malian nationals caught with hashish oil worth crores at a five-star hotel has come to a standstill. The accused managed to secure bail and escape the country due to a serious lapse by the police in submitting the charge sheet on time. While the government claims to be taking strong action against drug trafficking, this major case has exposed severe procedural failures.

The incident dates back to June 4, 2018, when the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police arrested three Malian nationals—Aiman Ahmed, Shemis Mahin, and Ibrahim Fawzan—from a luxury hotel with 16.530 kg of hashish oil. The arrest was initially projected as a major breakthrough in cracking an international drug network. However, subsequent developments suggest a well-planned sabotage.

Critical Police Lapses That Led to the Escape

1. Failure to File the Charge Sheet on Time

2. As per the NDPS Act, the charge sheet must be submitted within 180 days. If the police require an extension, they must obtain special permission from the court. However, in this case:

3. The charge sheet was submitted on the 179th day, but only to the court clerk, not the judicial officer.

4. The investigation team failed to verify whether the charge sheet was officially accepted.

5. By the 181st day, the accused applied for bail, and only then did the prosecution realize that the charge sheet had not been recorded properly.

Swift Bail and Pre-Planned Escape

1. The court granted bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh per accused due to the delayed charge sheet submission.

2. Within hours, the accused were released. Friends and relatives of high-profile lawyers stood as sureties.

3. Despite travel restrictions, the accused managed to leave the country within months—indicating a well-coordinated escape plan.

4. Only one accused, a Malian national named Asli Mohammed, remains in Thiruvananthapuram.

Investigation Yields No Results

1. Vigilance and Special Branch inquiries failed to identify those responsible for the lapse.

2. The judicial proceedings remain stalled, as the key accused are absconding.

3. The court has now initiated legal action against the individuals who stood as sureties for the accused.

Despite claims of a crackdown on drug cartels, this major procedural failure raises serious concerns about corruption and collusion in law enforcement. Who helped the accused escape? The answer remains unknown, and those responsible continue to remain safe.

