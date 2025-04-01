Lifestyle

Eye twitching is not just a coincidence!

What is the mystery of eye twitching?

We have often heard from the elders of our house that there is some message in eye twitching. Some people ignore it, while some pay a lot of attention to it.

What is the reason for this?

Actually, this is a common problem, which is seen in both women and men. Whether it is the left eye or the right eye. Let's know about it in detail.

Right eye twitching of women

Twitching of the right eye of women is not considered good. According to religious beliefs, it is said that this is a sign of trouble both at home and outside.

Left eye twitching of women

There may be a possibility of something good happening when the left eye twitches. It also indicates a good opportunity.

Right eye twitching of men

Twitching of the right eye of men is considered auspicious, as it is considered a sign of getting wealth. It is also a sign that the spoiled works will be completed soon.

Left eye twitching of men

Twitching of the left eye is considered an inauspicious sign. It indicates enmity with someone. Along with this, you may also have to face financial constraints.

