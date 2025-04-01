Lifestyle
We have often heard from the elders of our house that there is some message in eye twitching. Some people ignore it, while some pay a lot of attention to it.
Actually, this is a common problem, which is seen in both women and men. Whether it is the left eye or the right eye. Let's know about it in detail.
Twitching of the right eye of women is not considered good. According to religious beliefs, it is said that this is a sign of trouble both at home and outside.
There may be a possibility of something good happening when the left eye twitches. It also indicates a good opportunity.
Twitching of the right eye of men is considered auspicious, as it is considered a sign of getting wealth. It is also a sign that the spoiled works will be completed soon.
Twitching of the left eye is considered an inauspicious sign. It indicates enmity with someone. Along with this, you may also have to face financial constraints.
