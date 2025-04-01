Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed

Read Full Gallery

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the iconic Aashiqui 2 duo, are rumored to reunite for Mohit Suri's next film. Let's see if the fans anticipation worked or not!

Aashiqui 2 Stars to Reunite?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is the most adorable on-screen pair from the 2013 blockbuster love story Aashiqui 2. With the anticipation of fans, this pair might be teaming up again for a new romantic drama. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is currently in its early stages, with discussions among the cast and crew. The duo's emotional performances and the film's iconic music made Aashiqui 2 a timeless classic. If finalized, this reunion could be one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood.

Mohit Suri's Vision for the Film

Director Mohit Suri, known for his portrayal of intense romantic dramas, is said to be working on a fresh storyline for the pair that has captured the entire nation with their onscreen chemistry. Reports suggest that the project will focus on a new age love story with deep emotional themes. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have expressed interest in collaborating again, adding excitement to the buzz. The film is expected to begin production in 2026, with more details to be revealed later this year.

Fans' Excitement and Anticipation

The news of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's potential reunion has sparked excitement among fans and the industry alike. Social media is abuzz with discussions about their chemistry and the magic they created in Aashiqui 2. Both actors have been busy with individual projects, but this collaboration could bring them back into the spotlight together. With Mohit Suri at the helm, expectations are high for another unforgettable cinematic experience.

