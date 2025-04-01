Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

Read Full Gallery

CNG cars are gaining popularity in India due to lower costs and emissions. Several automakers now offer petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, even in higher-end models. Here are some top CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh, including Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Tata Tigor, and Punch.

CNG is becoming more and more popular as an alternative fuel choice in India due to a number of causes, including reduced acquisition costs, better fuel efficiency, higher pricing for petrol and diesel, lower pollution emissions, etc. The growth in the number of CNG refuelling stations is another factor driving this fuel's popularity. As a result, bi-fuel technology—which blends compressed natural gas and gasoline—is increasingly being installed in passenger automobiles.Numerous well-known automakers, including as Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, have begun to sell gasoline-powered CNG vehicles. Prior to today, CNG—which is known for having reduced running costs—was limited to the less costly automobile types. However, automakers have started to include the petrol-CNG bi-fuel technology in their higher-end models due to the fuel's increasing popularity. Here are your possibilities with the exact versions if you're seeking for a CNG automobile around Rs 10 lakh that has a tonne of amenities that guarantee value for money.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Despite the sedan market's dropping sales numbers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan nevertheless has its own appeal. With the next generation model earning a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, the Dzire is currently the safest car in its class. The VXi and ZXi are the two CNG powerplant options available for the new Dzire. A wireless phone charger, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent-equipped auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and powered ORVMs are some of the features of the ZXi model. Ex-showroom, it costs Rs 9.89 lakh. Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift Like its sedan predecessor, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain. A six-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, rear vents for temperature control, controlled ORVMs, keyless entry with push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more are features of the Swift ZXi model. The price is Rs 9.20 lakh ex-showroom.

3. Tata Tigor Another subcompact automobile in this class with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain is the Tata Tigor. The top-end variant, the XZ Plus Lux, has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain and costs Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is among the few passenger cars with a CNG-AMT combo available in the whole Indian passenger vehicle market. LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, and an eight-speaker system are just a few of its many amenities. It is also one of India's safest cars. Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

4. Tata Punch The Tata Punch mini SUV was the best-selling passenger car in India in 2024, a testament to its popularity. The Tata Punch has a range of powertrain choices, including electric, petrol and petrol-CNG, just like its brother, the Tata Tigor. The Accomplished Plus grade with sunroof, the third-top SUV model in the range, is priced around Rs 10 lakh and has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel motor. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights are among the features of the SUV's Accomplished Plus model. A sunroof adds even more flair to the SUV.





