user
user icon

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

CNG cars are gaining popularity in India due to lower costs and emissions. Several automakers now offer petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, even in higher-end models. Here are some top CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh, including Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Tata Tigor, and Punch.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

CNG is becoming more and more popular as an alternative fuel choice in India due to a number of causes, including reduced acquisition costs, better fuel efficiency, higher pricing for petrol and diesel, lower pollution emissions, etc. The growth in the number of CNG refuelling stations is another factor driving this fuel's popularity.

As a result, bi-fuel technology—which blends compressed natural gas and gasoline—is increasingly being installed in passenger automobiles.Numerous well-known automakers, including as Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, have begun to sell gasoline-powered CNG vehicles.

Prior to today, CNG—which is known for having reduced running costs—was limited to the less costly automobile types. However, automakers have started to include the petrol-CNG bi-fuel technology in their higher-end models due to the fuel's increasing popularity.

Here are your possibilities with the exact versions if you're seeking for a CNG automobile around Rs 10 lakh that has a tonne of amenities that guarantee value for money.

article_image2

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Despite the sedan market's dropping sales numbers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan nevertheless has its own appeal. With the next generation model earning a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, the Dzire is currently the safest car in its class. The VXi and ZXi are the two CNG powerplant options available for the new Dzire.

A wireless phone charger, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent-equipped auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and powered ORVMs are some of the features of the ZXi model. Ex-showroom, it costs Rs 9.89 lakh.

Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature


article_image3

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Like its sedan predecessor, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain. A six-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, rear vents for temperature control, controlled ORVMs, keyless entry with push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more are features of the Swift ZXi model. The price is Rs 9.20 lakh ex-showroom.

article_image4

3. Tata Tigor

Another subcompact automobile in this class with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain is the Tata Tigor. The top-end variant, the XZ Plus Lux, has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain and costs Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is among the few passenger cars with a CNG-AMT combo available in the whole Indian passenger vehicle market.

LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, and an eight-speaker system are just a few of its many amenities. It is also one of India's safest cars.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

article_image5

4. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch mini SUV was the best-selling passenger car in India in 2024, a testament to its popularity. The Tata Punch has a range of powertrain choices, including electric, petrol and petrol-CNG, just like its brother, the Tata Tigor. The Accomplished Plus grade with sunroof, the third-top SUV model in the range, is priced around Rs 10 lakh and has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel motor.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights are among the features of the SUV's Accomplished Plus model. A sunroof adds even more flair to the SUV.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension! gcw

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension!

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India gcw

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline AJR

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline

Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 5 affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh to buy in March 2025 gcw

Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 5 affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh to buy in March 2025

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8 85 crore check interior exterior and more gcw

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore | Check interiors, exteriors and more

Recent Stories

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 cricket live score Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match 13 scorecard streaming

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Lucknow and Punjab to fight for 2nd win of the season

'Cannot accept': Russia rejects President Trump's Ukraine peace deal, issues new demands ddr

'Cannot accept': Russia rejects President Trump's Ukraine peace deal, issues new demands

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT Preview: Will RCB bowlers hold the key to victory against GT at home snt

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT Preview: Will RCB bowlers hold the key to victory against GT at home?

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported ddr

BREAKING: 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon