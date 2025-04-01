user
"Screwing up psyche of people": Suresh Gopi dismisses 'Empuraan' row as money-making tactic

Suresh Gopi dismisses the Empuraan controversy as a business tactic to generate profit. He also defends his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, amidst opposition criticism, stating his commitment to policies benefiting the nation.

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the much-discussed Mohanlal-Prithviraj film Empuraan, calling it nothing more than a business matter. He dismissed the controversies, stating that they were merely a result of stirring up crowds for profit. When asked about the film, Gopi emphasized, "Talk about good things," steering the conversation away.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj

"What's the controversy? Who has to raise the controversy? It's all business. Screwing up the psyche of the people to make money", he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waqf Amendment Bill

On the political front, Gopi also clarified his stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, responding to opposition criticism. He stated that the opposition’s role seemed to revolve solely around protest and that he was committed to supporting policies beneficial to the country and its citizens. His comments came amid strong opposition to the bill, particularly from Congress, which has voiced its opposition, and other political parties like the Samajwadi Party. 

Congress has expressed concern over the bill, with MP Pramod Tiwari arguing that it was being introduced without considering the opposition’s suggestions. Tiwari also criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) process, calling it unilateral. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also opposed the bill, stating that the JPC’s proceedings were rushed and that members were given no time to review the 1,000-page document. The opposition has raised alarms over the bill’s potential to disturb religious harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor weighed in on the film's controversy, stating that there was no need to single out Prithviraj for the ongoing issues. He clarified that the re-editing of the film was done with the consent of all involved parties and not due to any external pressure. Antony also disagreed with claims that Mohanlal lacked knowledge of cinema, asserting that such statements were unfounded.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

