Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues

Palakkad: An elephant fell into a well in Kothamangalam last night. The efforts are undergoing to rescue the elephant. The forest department and the local police are trying to rescue the elephant. The villagers spotted the elephant and informed the police officials this morning.

The officials stated it is hoped that the elephant can be rescued as soon as possible. The locals demanded a solution to wild animal attacks in Kothamangalam Taluk. As per reports, the water supplies to 20 families are in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded that the elephant be drugged and taken away. The locals also claimed that the elephant would create problems in the residential areas if taken outside.