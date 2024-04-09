Kerala: Electricity consumption crosses 110 million units on Monday

The total power consumption was 110.10 million units on Monday. The peak time demand also crossed 5487 MW. At the same time, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The electricity consumption in the state has crossed all-time record. The daily consumption has crossed 11 crore units for the first time. The total power consumption was 110.10 million units last day. The peak time demand also crossed 5487 MW.

The number of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the state. The EV consumes large amount of electricity while charging. This may led to overloading of tranformers and tripping of fuses.

The co-operation requested the residents to switch off the non-essential electricity or transmissions between 6 pm to 12:00 am. Such activities will make us energy literate and thus Kerala will become a better state with an environment friendly and sustainable development culture.

At the same time, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in 12 districts of the state today. The maximum temperature in the state reached 41 degrees in Palakkad district,39 degrees in Kollam, and 28 degrees in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam. Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience high temperatures in the coming days.

