Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'I was not allowed to see my children...' Man who set his wife ablaze reveals

    A woman died after her husband poured petrol and set her ablaze in Cherthala. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College. 

     

    Kerala: 'Denied access to my children...' Man who set his wife ablaze in Alappuzha reveals rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Alappuzha: The magistrate took the statement of husband, Shyam G Chandran, who killed his wife by pouring petrol and setting her ablaze in Cherthala. The magistrate took the statement after reaching the hospital. Shyam stated that he was not allowed to see her daughter and Arathi has filed a false case stating that he had threatened her. Meanwhile, the health condition of Shyam, who also suffered burns during the incident, continues to be critical. The post-mortem of Arathi will be conducted today.

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha

    The incident related to this happened last day. Arathi was going to work on Monday morning on her scooter. Shyamjit stopped his bike in front of Arathi's scooter, poured petrol on her head, and set her on fire. Arathi ran for her life and found refuge in a nearby house. The homeowner put out the fire by pouring water on her. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College. 

    Arathi left Shyamjith and returned to her home due to continuous problems between them. However, her husband repeatedly asked her to come back. Aarti's family alleged that he had threatened to kill her several times. The police also stated that Shyam used to harass her by coming to her office. Both of them have two children. 

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman arrested for killing one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Shoranur rkn

    Kerala: Woman arrested for killing one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Shoranur

    kerala news live 20 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Ministers to arrive in Wayanad today to discuss animal-human conflict in region

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station anr

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

    Kerala: Notorious thief sentenced to 7 years in prison rkn

    Kerala: Notorious thief sentenced to 7 years in prison

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Technical snag slows down trains along Purple Line, BMRCL assures rectification soon vkp

    Bengaluru: Technical snag slows down metro trains along Purple Line, BMRCL assures rectification soon

    Bengaluru court paves way for asset sale: Jayalalithaa's jewellery to be handed over to TN govt in March vkp

    Bengaluru court paves way for asset sale: Jayalalithaa's jewellery to be handed over to TN govt in March

    Digital travel trend: Delhi, Bengaluru lead with over 1.4 crore passengers using Digi-Yatra app since launch vkp

    Digital travel trend: Delhi, Bengaluru lead with over 1.4 crore passengers using Digi-Yatra app since launch

    REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu RKK

    REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu

    Centre in trouble? Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, claims BJP aims to 'destroy Delhi' AJR

    Centre in trouble? Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, claims BJP aims to 'destroy Delhi'

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon