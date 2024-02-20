Kerala: 'I was not allowed to see my children...' Man who set his wife ablaze reveals

A woman died after her husband poured petrol and set her ablaze in Cherthala. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College.

Alappuzha: The magistrate took the statement of husband, Shyam G Chandran, who killed his wife by pouring petrol and setting her ablaze in Cherthala. The magistrate took the statement after reaching the hospital. Shyam stated that he was not allowed to see her daughter and Arathi has filed a false case stating that he had threatened her. Meanwhile, the health condition of Shyam, who also suffered burns during the incident, continues to be critical. The post-mortem of Arathi will be conducted today.

The incident related to this happened last day. Arathi was going to work on Monday morning on her scooter. Shyamjit stopped his bike in front of Arathi's scooter, poured petrol on her head, and set her on fire. Arathi ran for her life and found refuge in a nearby house. The homeowner put out the fire by pouring water on her. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College.

Arathi left Shyamjith and returned to her home due to continuous problems between them. However, her husband repeatedly asked her to come back. Aarti's family alleged that he had threatened to kill her several times. The police also stated that Shyam used to harass her by coming to her office. Both of them have two children.