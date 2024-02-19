Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha

    A woman died after her husband poured petrol and set her ablaze in Cherthala. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    Alappuzha: A woman died after her husband poured petrol and set her ablaze in Cherthala. Arathi, a native of Alappuzha died. The petrol was poured in the middle of the road due to a family quarrel. Her husband Shyamjith also suffered burn injuries.

    As per the latest reports,  the court had issued an order for police protection to Aarti as she was regularly threatened by her husband. Arathi left Shyamjith and returned to her home due to continuous problems between them. However, her husband repeatedly asked her to come back. Aarti's family alleged that he had threatened to kill her several times. Shyamjith said that he would not create any problems and asked her to come back. However, after two days, he returned with threats. Arathi's relatives alleged that he had bought a fake certificate stating that she was mentally challenged.

    Arathi had asked the court for protection from her husband. Two months later, while waiting for the court's decision, her husband Shyamjit trespassed into her house and caused trouble. The police filed a case against him for this, but nothing happened. Arathi worked at a private financial institution in Cherthala. Meanwhile, Shyamjit stopped his bike in front of Arathi's scooter this morning, poured petrol on her head, and set her on fire. Arathi ran for her life and found refuge in a nearby house. The homeowner put out the fire by pouring water on her. Initially, she was taken to Cherthala Taluk Hospital first, however, due to her critical condition, she was moved to Alappuzha Medical College. 

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 9:34 PM IST
