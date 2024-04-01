Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Coastal sea attacks damage over 200 houses in Thiruvananthapuram

    The warnings extend for the next two days with high waves expected particularly along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts. The state fisheries department has set up a control room to deal with emergencies.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert on the coastal areas as there is a chance of high sea attacks in the state today. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram has imposed restrictions on coastal tourist attractions. More than 200 families in Thiruvananthapuram districts experienced water inundation. The state fisheries department has set up a control room to deal with emergencies.

    The sea attack struck the Kerala coast last day sparking panic among coastal communities. The impact was severe in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur. The district authorities have initiated preparations for the affected families by setting up a camp at the government UP school at Pozhiyoor. The coastal areas including Pozhiyoor, Povaar, Erikaluvila, Karumkulam, Pulluvila, and Adimalathura were severely affected by the sea attack. To ensure the safety of evacuees, notices were issued to those leaving their homes for the camps.

    The police, marine enforcement, and fisheries authorities are cautioning people against entering the sea. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of continued high waves and sea storms for another day, indicating a possibility of further sea attacks in the state.

    The warnings extend for the next two days with high waves expected particularly along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts. The residents in the areas are urged to exercise caution.

    At the same time, there is a possibility of summer rains in the state today. As per the latest notification, 4 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki will experience rain today. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has informed that the Kerala coast and South Tamil Nadu coast will experience high waves and storms up to 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters today.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
