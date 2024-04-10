Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Angamali St. Joseph Church screens Manipur riots documentary amid 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    The screening of the documentary "Manipur Cry of the Oppressed" started at 9:30 am at Angamali St. Joseph Church on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' was screened by the Thamarassery diocese and Thalassery diocese of the Syro Malabar Church on Saturday (April 13).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Kochi: The Angamali St. Joseph Church screened a Manipur riots documentary amid the Kerala story controversy on Wednesday. The screening of the documentary "Manipur Cry of the Oppressed" was started at 9:30 am.

    The Parish vicar Nidhin Panavelil told Asianet News that more than 100 students had the opportunity to watch the documentary. He stated that children should know about the Manipur riots. The vicar added that the Kerala story is part of the Sangh Parivar agenda.

    At the same time, NDA anticipates that the Christian community's acceptance of 'The Kerala Story' will favor the party during the time of general elections. However, there are strong differences of opinion on this issue within the Catholic Church.

    Meanwhile, the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' was screened by the Thamarassery diocese and Thalassery diocese of the Syro Malabar Church on Saturday (April 13). The development comes after the Idukki diocese screened the film the other day. Thamarassery KCYM also expressed its appreciation to the Diocese of Idukki for realizing the need of the hour to train the children of the church.

    "The Kerala Story" was screened on Sunday for the younger members of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in the Idukki diocese. Students in classes 10 to 12 watched the film. The screening was a component of the church's catechism training. The students were tasked with watching the movie and providing a review following group discussions. Additionally, the educational authorities distributed a book on the subject among the students.

    According to Fr Jins Karakkat, Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission, the film was screened to educate the dangers behind love affairs and marriage. 

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
