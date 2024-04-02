Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Alappuzha-Chennai Express to be partially disrupted due to maintenance work

    The Alappuzha-Chennai Central Express scheduled for today has been partially canceled. Additionally, four more trains will be diverted due to maintenance activities.

    Kerala: Alappuzha-Chennai Express to be partially disrupted due to maintenance work rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The train services have been scheduled or diverted due to maintenance work at the MGR Chennai Central station yard. The Alappuzha-Chennai Central Express scheduled for today has been partially canceled. The service will begin from Alappuzha and conclude its journey at Thiruvalloor. Additionally, four more trains will be diverted due to maintenance activities.

    The following are the details of the diverted trains:

    1. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express departing from Alappuzha will be diverted to Perambur, bypassing the scheduled stop at MGR Chennai Central.
    2. Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Express (12512) departing from Kochuvelo will be diverted from Perambur skipping the scheduled stop at MGR Chennai Central.
    3. Indore - Kochuveli Superfast Express (22645) which departed from Indore on April 1 will be diverted from Perambur.
    4. Dhanbad- Alappuzha Express( 13351) which departed from Dhanbad will be diverted from Perambur.
    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today

    Kerala: More flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur to begin from April 2 anr

    Kerala: More flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur to begin from April 2

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days April 1 to 5; Check details anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days; Check details

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli rkn

    Kerala: 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki found dead in Anchuruli

    Kerala: Govt allocates only Rs 26 crore to police dept to clear arrears Rkn

    Kerala: Govt allocates only Rs 26 crore to police dept to clear arrears

    Recent Stories

    Jail superintendent at Banda receives threatening call following Mukhtar Ansari's death AJR

    Jail superintendent at Banda receives threatening call following Mukhtar Ansari's death

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads vkp

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads

    If I change your home's name, will it become mine? Jaishankar slams China's bid to rename Arunachal villages

    If I change your home's name, will it become mine? Jaishankar slams China's bid to rename Arunachal villages

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? RKK

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

    Adoption numbers reach pre-pandemic levels with 4,009 children find new home AJR

    Adoption numbers reach pre-pandemic levels with 4,009 children finding new homes

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon