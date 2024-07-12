Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta

    A new controversy has arisen after an individual accused in a murder attempt case, Sudheesh, was welcomed into the CPM party in the presence of Health Minister Veena George. This occurred just a week after another KAAPA case accused was granted party membership.

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A new controversy emerged after it was discovered that an individual accused in a murder attempt case was welcomed into the CPM party in the presence of Health Minister Veena George, just a week after a KAAPA case accused was granted party membership. The accused, Sudheesh, was involved in a case related to the attempted murder of SFI youth workers, and his induction into the party has raised eyebrows. 

    This development comes on the heels of another controversy involving Saran Chandran, a KAAPA case accused from Malayalappuzha, who was also given CPM membership at Kumbazha, sparking concerns about the party's association with individuals facing serious criminal charges.

    The police have confirmed that Sudheesh, the fourth accused in a case related to a November 2023 incident, is currently absconding. However, in a shocking turn of events, footage has emerged showing Sudheesh being welcomed into the CPM party by the Pathanamthitta district secretary, despite being on the run. 

    Videos showing Minister Veena George and others welcoming new members into the party, including individuals with questionable backgrounds were circulated on social media. One such individual, Saran Chandran, was charged under KAAPA last year but received only a warning from the police, despite being accused of violent activities. However, his involvement in another violent incident at the Pathanamthitta police station led to his arrest by the Malayalappuzha police for violating the terms of the KAAPA.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week anr

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port anr

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port

    Kerala: Election Commission owes money to 25000 taxi drivers for Lok Sabha Elections anr

    Kerala: Election Commission owes money to 25000 taxi drivers for Lok Sabha Elections

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-388 July 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-388 July 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Rain to intensify in coming hours; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts July 12 2024 anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify in coming hours; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Neha Dhupia lost 23 kgs post-pregnancy: Actress shares her weight loss secrets, health tips and more RBA

    Neha Dhupia lost 23 kgs post-pregnancy: Actress shares her weight loss secrets, health tips and more

    Couldnt even touch Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh parents allege daughter in law took away honors gcw

    'Couldn’t even touch Kirti Chakra': Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents allege daughter-in-law took away honors

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru based engineer reveals NIA probe vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week anr

    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week

    Not authorised to speak to media Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer vkp

    'Not authorised to speak to media': Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon