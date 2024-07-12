Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta

A new controversy has arisen after an individual accused in a murder attempt case, Sudheesh, was welcomed into the CPM party in the presence of Health Minister Veena George. This occurred just a week after another KAAPA case accused was granted party membership.

Pathanamthitta: A new controversy emerged after it was discovered that an individual accused in a murder attempt case was welcomed into the CPM party in the presence of Health Minister Veena George, just a week after a KAAPA case accused was granted party membership. The accused, Sudheesh, was involved in a case related to the attempted murder of SFI youth workers, and his induction into the party has raised eyebrows.

This development comes on the heels of another controversy involving Saran Chandran, a KAAPA case accused from Malayalappuzha, who was also given CPM membership at Kumbazha, sparking concerns about the party's association with individuals facing serious criminal charges.

The police have confirmed that Sudheesh, the fourth accused in a case related to a November 2023 incident, is currently absconding. However, in a shocking turn of events, footage has emerged showing Sudheesh being welcomed into the CPM party by the Pathanamthitta district secretary, despite being on the run.

Videos showing Minister Veena George and others welcoming new members into the party, including individuals with questionable backgrounds were circulated on social media. One such individual, Saran Chandran, was charged under KAAPA last year but received only a warning from the police, despite being accused of violent activities. However, his involvement in another violent incident at the Pathanamthitta police station led to his arrest by the Malayalappuzha police for violating the terms of the KAAPA.

