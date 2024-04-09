Kerala: After Idukki, Thamarassery diocese to screen 'The Kerala Story'

After Idukki diocese, the Thamarassery diocese has also decided to screen the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' on Saturday (April 13).

Wayanad: The controversial film 'The Kerala Story' will be screened by the Thamarassery diocese and Thalassery diocese of the Syro Malabar Church on Saturday (April 13). The development comes after the Idukki diocese screened the film the other day. Thamarassery KCYM also expressed its appreciation to the Diocese of Idukki for realizing the need of the hour to train the children of the church.

The KCYM plans to showcase the film at multiple locations across the state. Specifically, the Thalassery KCYM branch intends to screen the film at 208 parishes within its jurisdiction.

"The Kerala Story" was screened on Sunday for the younger members of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in the Idukki diocese. Students in classes 10 to 12 watched the film. The screening was a component of the church's catechism training. The students were tasked with watching the movie and providing a review following group discussions. Additionally, the educational authorities distributed a book on the subject among the students.

According to Fr Jins Karakkat, Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission, the film was screened to educate the dangers behind love affairs and marriage.

Despite criticisms from the ruling party and Opposition, Doordarshan aired 'The Kerala Story' on April 5. Both the CPM and the Congress in Kerala filed individual complaints with the Election Commission of India regarding Doordarshan's choice to broadcast the contentious movie. They claimed it had the potential to polarize society along religious lines and urged the election commission to intervene and halt its screening.

