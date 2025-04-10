user
(PHOTOS) Deva actress Pooja Hegde papped in Oversized Chic Yellow Look

Pooja Hegde is a talented actress known for her captivating performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Her latest clicks in chic look is trending all over the internet.

article_image1
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Pooja Hegde was papped in chick look flaunting her glossy skin with vibrant colors. This fashion star appeared in a lemon yellow striped shirt paired with blue pants. Her choice to pull off the oversized fit with perfect balance of her hair updo. The earrings are much relatable to every girl and her bag was a total game changer.

article_image2

Pooja Hegde has been actively working on exciting projects recently. She was seen in the action thriller Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor, which received mixed reviews. Currently, she is filming Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a comedy entertainer directed by David Dhawan, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan.

article_image3

Her career graph showcases her versatility across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Starting with her debut in Mugamoodi (2012), she gained recognition with hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Housefull 4. She has won multiple awards, including SIIMA Awards for her performances in Telugu films.

article_image4

Looking ahead, Pooja has several promising projects lined up. She will appear in the Tamil film Retro with Suriya, set to release in May. Additionally, she has roles in Kanchana 4 and Icon, further solidifying her position as a sought-after actress.
 

