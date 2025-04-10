Could Mbappe's €55 mn dispute ruin PSG's Champions League dream next season?

Read Full Gallery

Kylian Mbappe’s 55 million euros wage dispute with PSG threatens the French club’s UEFA Champions League licence for next season.

UEFA Licence Under Threat as Mbappe Drags PSG to Court

Paris Saint-Germain’s place in next season’s UEFA Champions League could be in serious doubt, with Kylian Mbappe’s legal team pressing European football’s governing body to take action against the French giants over unpaid wages amounting to €55 million. The Real Madrid superstar, who joined the Spanish club on a free transfer from PSG this summer, has accused his former employers of failing to pay his salary for the months of April, May, and June. Despite PSG’s insistence that a verbal agreement existed to prevent a free transfer, Mbappe’s legal battle is gathering momentum—and could have far-reaching implications.

Legal Pressure Mounts on PSG

Speaking to Cadena SER, Mbappe’s lawyer Delphine Vanderheyden explained the long-running nature of the dispute: “The process began in February 2024 and, since then, PSG has not fulfilled its contractual obligations,” she said. “He joined PSG in the summer of 2017, signed a contract that was extended in the spring of 2022 for two seasons with the option for another. Along the way, there were exchanges, discussions, pressure… The contracts were signed. There were two of them. Have they been fulfilled? Yes. To the end? Yes. Paid? No. What’s missing? €55m.” Mbappe’s legal team has now placed an embargo on €55 million of PSG’s funds pending a tribunal decision, expected on May 26. But more significantly, they have asked UEFA to intervene.

UEFA Clause Could Spell Disaster for PSG

Mbappe’s lawyers have cited a UEFA regulation which states that a club must have fulfilled all financial obligations towards its players in order to be granted a licence to participate in European competitions. Failure to meet this requirement could see PSG barred from the Champions League next season—a major blow for a club that has made European glory its primary ambition. Also read: Kylian Mbappe unplugged: Real Madrid star opens up on Bernabeu life, UCL vs Ballon d'Or choice and more

PSG Fires Back, Questions Legal Route

PSG has responded strongly, questioning the jurisdiction of Mbappe’s legal team and suggesting the dispute belongs in a different court. In a statement relayed by Marca, the club said: “After hearing yet another fantastic story from a parallel universe today, PSG still doesn’t understand why Kylian Mbappe isn’t taking his dispute with his former club to the Conseil des Prud’hommes, the only court with jurisdiction to rule on the matter.” While the club expressed willingness to find a “friendly solution,” it accused Mbappe of acting in “bad faith” and hinted that any resolution would involve paying less than the full €55 million claimed.

Champions League Spot at Risk

As the May 26 tribunal date approaches, PSG’s Champions League status remains hanging in the balance. With Mbappe’s legal team determined to pursue every available avenue—and UEFA now dragged into the spotlight—PSG could face the embarrassing prospect of being denied entry into Europe’s elite competition unless they settle the financial dispute. Despite Mbappe’s enduring affection for the club, his strained relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appears to have pushed this conflict into full public view—one that may cost PSG more than just money.

