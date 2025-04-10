Tahawwur Rana extradited: NIA formally arrests key 26/11 conspirator, releases first photo

Read Full Article

In a major diplomatic and investigative breakthrough, Tahawwur Hussain Rana — a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — has been successfully extradited to India from the United States. The 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening aboard a special aircraft, escorted by senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and US Sky Marshals.

Soon after landing, Rana was formally arrested by the NIA in connection with the 2008 terror attacks that left 166 dead. The agency also released the first official photograph of Rana — clad in a brown outfit, sporting a white beard, and flanked by NIA personnel — marking a significant step forward in India’s pursuit of justice for the victims of one of its deadliest terror strikes.

Rana’s return marks a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks to justice. The NIA confirmed his extradition in a statement, calling it the result of “years of sustained and concerted efforts” in coordination with multiple Indian and US agencies.

“With the active assistance of the US Department of Justice, the US Sky Marshal, and the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies and NSG to secure the extradition of this key conspirator,” the agency said.

Years of legal battle ends with Rana's extradition

Rana was held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles and had exhausted all legal options to avoid extradition. After a US district court approved his extradition in May 2023, Rana’s petitions in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court were all denied.

He is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley (alias Daood Gilani), operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) — both designated terrorist organizations under Indian law — to orchestrate the deadly attacks in Mumbai that left 166 people dead and over 230 injured.

Rana, a former Pakistan Army doctor turned immigration consultant, allegedly provided Headley cover through his Chicago-based firm to conduct reconnaissance for the attacks. Investigators believe his interrogation could unveil critical insights into the involvement of Pakistani state actors in the 2008 carnage.

According to NIA officials, Rana's visit to multiple Indian cities — including Delhi, Agra, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai — in the days leading up to the attacks is now under renewed scrutiny. He traveled across these locations between November 13 and 21, 2008, with his wife, Samraz Rana Akhtar.

Authorities say his extradition is expected to not only deepen the investigation into the 26/11 plot but also unearth fresh evidence about the wider terror network that facilitated the attacks.

Further proceedings and interrogation are expected in the coming days, with top NIA officials already initiating the next phase of the investigation.

